Mounties from the Cochrane, Alta., detachment say several people were hurt last night when a bus crashed into a ditch and rolled over.

Police say the bus was eastbound on Highway 1 with 15 people on board when it hit the ditch east of Highway 22 around 6 p.m. The bus had been travelling from Lake Louise to Calgary.

They say several people were taken to hospital with minor to serious injuries — but none life-threatening.

Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said part of the group had to be taken to hospital by emergency services personnel, and others were transported by police. EMS had been delayed due to the extreme weather conditions at the time, including high winds and blowing snow.

A jacknifed semi-truck is seen on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near Penhold, Alta., on Saturday. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Cochrane RCMP officers were also called to the scene of another crash on Highway 1 near Jumping Pound last night that involved four tractor-trailers and 11 other vehicles.

The areas around Cypress Hills, Swift Current, and Gull Lake are still under blizzard warnings from Environment Canada as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h combined with heavy snowfall are expected to produce periods of whiteout conditions. Travel in those areas is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

In Calgary, from 5 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday there were 109 non-injury vehicular accidents, 18 accidents that resulted in injury, and 20 hit and runs, Det. Shawn Rupchan said.

"We're still cautioning drivers to stay off [the roads] unless they absolutely have to," he said.

Plows are working their way through the city's major routes, but side streets and residential areas have not been plowed.

Environment Canada data said about 13 centimetres of snow fell in Calgary Saturday.

The Calgary airport said both flight departures and arrivals were affected by the snow. Multiple flights were showing as either cancelled or delayed on the airport's website.

We’re supporting our airline partners after many cancelled flights due to Saturday’s blizzard. They’re working to rebook guests who experienced delays, diversions and cancellations. Our crews are focussing on clearing runways and taxiways. 1/2 —@FlyYYC

The storm also caused several small power outages around the city, according to Enmax's website.