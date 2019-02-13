Blind visual artist paints audience while exploring mystery of Tom Thomson's death
Bruce Horak was asked ‘How do you see?’ and this is his answer
He's a blind visual artist and performer raised in Calgary and he's now answering the question a friend once asked, "How do you see?"
Bruce Horak's Assassinating Thomson has a lot going on.
Horak tells a story of iconic Canadian artist Tom Thomson, whose accidental drowning at age 39 in 1917 has always been a question mark to many.
"He's a legend in Canadian art … my high school art teacher had this great Tom Thomson print, The Jack Pine," Horak told The Homestretch.
"She told us about the mysterious death, and the Canoe Lake haunting. Years later, I was commissioned by the Glenbow Museum to write a complete history of Canadian art in 45 minutes for Grades 4 to 6. I started to research Thomson's story and found these bizarre parallels."
Among them? A shared birthday of Aug. 5. That put Thomson on Horak's radar for a future show.
It was an interaction with a friend a few years ago that brought things into focus.
"I am legally blind, I have nine per cent vision and have been blind ever since I was very young," he said.
Horak sat with that friend and painted his portrait. The friend asked, "How do you see?"
"This show developed over a number of years of painting individual portraits. It's like sitting and having your portrait painted and being told a good story."
Horak says Assassinating Thomson covers a lot of ground, from the fact-intensive ideas, to theories to more colourful possibilities.
"It's a murder-mystery, a ghost story, there's political intrigue, you get it all," the artist said with a laugh.
And he tells the story, all while painting a portrait of the entire audience.
"It's an art class, in a way. I paint a portrait of the whole audience. I give insight to how I am creating the painting on stage," Horak said.
Depends on the crowd
And each show is a fluid experience for him and the audience.
"They are very different. It depends on who is in the crowd, what they are wearing, the arrangement of the audience," he said.
"A lot of it is feel and intuition."
Assassinating Thomson runs at the Lunchbox Theatre until March 2.
With files from Ellis Choe and The Homestretch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.