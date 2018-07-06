Free food for hungry Calgary kids is now only a text or click away

Summer might mean no classes for Calgary school kids but, for some, it also means no lunch.

That 's what prompted the creation of Food Finder YYC, a loose coalition of concerned businesses, agencies and individuals who offer snacks and meals to those in need. All kids or their loved ones need to do is discreetly ask.

It's a relatively new initiative that includes the participation of Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids, which provides lunches for hungry kids during the school year. The new service is now also available to kids who, for whatever reason, don't get enough to eat in the summer.

"That became a real reality to us as we entered summer months — especially these last few years, with the economic downturn," said Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids executive director Tanya Koshowski, who spoke with the Calgary Eyeopener Friday.

She said hunger is a problem faced by numerous young Calgarians and it's exacerbated by the summer holidays, when kids are out of school and away from structured lunch hours.

"There's some great organizations doing really good things, but there was still a gap — for instance kids not having access to healthy lunch or even any food over the summertime," Koshowski said.

One text

She said an easy way for hungry kids — or their loved ones — to connect with the new service is through a smartphone.

"Kids can text the word 'food' to a number [587-318-0232] and then have this conversation to find out where in their community they can access a lunch, some snacks, some healthy fruit and vegetables, right in their community," said.

Executive director Tanya Koshowski said the program reached 4,000 kids in 2017, when it was tested as a pilot project. In the first few days of 2018, bb4ck are already distributing free lunches and healthy snacks to around 100 children a day. (bb4ck)

They can also go online to www.FoodFinderYYC.com to find out where food is available.

In many locations, all kids or their loved ones have to do is walk in and tell the staff "I am here because of Food Finder."

"They can go in, no questions asked," Koshowski said. "There's no registration or forms to fill out."

100 kids a day

The program was tested last summer as a pilot program.

"It was really great; we were able to reach about 4,000 kids," Koshowski said.

"This year, we're looking at [providing lunch for] about 100 kids a day and we're pretty adaptable and mobile, so we'll respond to the need as summer goes along and what these kids are needing at this time."

And for those who would like to help out?

"The best way for people to help right now is by making a donation," Koshowski said.

"We have great community partners, we have our downtown brown bagging kitchen that has the space and people and process to actually make those lunches."

