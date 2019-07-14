2 seriously injured after train hits pickup truck near Brooks

Two people are in hospital after a train hit a pickup truck near Brooks, Alta.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck had tried to cross the rails at an uncontrolled intersection near the Brooks Aqueduct in the path of the oncoming train, RCMP said in an emailed news release on Sunday.

The truck was found severely damaged and its two occupants had to be extracted by the fire department.

A 21-year-old driver from Bassano was taken to hospital in Brooks with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to hospital in Brooks, then flown by air ambulance to Foothills hospital in Calgary. Her status has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

CP Rail is investigating the cause of the collision, RCMP said.