RCMP look for driver of vehicle found submerged in ravine
It's believed Joseph Given of Calgary was driving when the vehicle travelled across a field and crashed
RCMP in Brooks, Alta. are searching for a man thought to be the driver of a vehicle found submerged in a ravine.
In a news release, the police said they responded to single-vehicle collision on Highway 1, about 20 kilometres west of Brooks at 6 p.m. on July 5.
"The vehicle involved in the collision [travelled] several kilometres on open field before hitting the ravine and becoming submerged in water," reads the release.
RCMP, along with a helicopter, the Medicine Hat and Brooks fire departments and search and rescue scoured the area and have not been able to locate the driver, believed to be Joseph Given, 25, of Calgary, according to RCMP.
Given is described as white, six feet two inches, tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 221 lb.
Anyone with information on the accident or the whereabouts of Given is asked to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400, local police or Crime Stoppers.
