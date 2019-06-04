1 dead after crash near Brooks, Alta.
One person is dead after a crash near Brooks, Alta.
Pickup truck collided with SUV around 5 p.m.
RCMP said at 5 p.m. police responded to the two vehicle collision the intersection of Highway 1 and Range Road 150.
A pickup truck, headed southbound on Range Road 150, collided with an eastbound SUV on Highway 1.
The SUV's driver, a 72-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV's passenger and the truck's driver are being treated in hospital, police said.
The eastbound lane of the highway was closed to allow emergency crews to respond, and collision investigators are on scene.
Police said there's no indication drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, and no charges have been laid.
