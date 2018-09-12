British Airways flight from London U.K. to Calgary diverted to Iqaluit

A British Airways flight from London, U.K., to Calgary has been diverted to Iqaluit Airport.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed shortly after 7 p.m. local time Wednesday in Nunavut, roughly five-and-a-half hours into the roughly eight-hour flight.

Fire crews, EMS and RCMP responded to the plane on the runway.

British Airways flight 103 from London to Calgary landed at Iqaluit Airport roughly five-and-a-half hours into the nine-hour flight. (Jimi Onalik)

The jet can seat up to 216 passengers, according to the British Airways website.

CBC Calgary has reached out to British Airways for details on why the flight was diverted.