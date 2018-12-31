Brian Pincott says he won't run for NDP in 2019, citing struggle with depression

Former Calgary city councillor Brian Pincott has decided not to run a a candidate for the NDP in 2019.

Last year, Pincott went public about his personal struggle with depression, and he said in a Facebook post Monday that he no longer has the confidence he can give the 100 per cent of himself that would be needed as both a candidate and MLA.

"Many think that this will be the nastiest, most bitter campaign in Alberta history, and I don't disagree," Pincott wrote.

"The last several months have already been a very hard struggle with encroaching depression. As such, I have decided to step down as the NDP Candidate for Calgary-Acadia."

Pincott wrote that he initially made the decision to run after his support network and work with his doctor gave him the confidence to put his name forward.

He implored Albertans to throw aside divisiveness in 2019, and enter into a conversation founded in empathy.

"Let's find a way to share hope, joy, and love with each other. We can't wait for someone else to do it. We must start with ourselves and then demand it of our leaders," he wrote.



If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, there are resources available. In Calgary, call the Distress Centre at 403-266-HELP (4357). In Alberta and the rest of Canada, call 1-877-303-2642.