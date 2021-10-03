Hand-carved bench dedicated to slain Alberta woman Brenda Ware
The 35-year-old hairdresser's body was found near Radium, B.C.
A community still grieving the loss of a woman killed just five months ago unveiled a bench dedicated to her memory Saturday.
Brenda Ware was a 35-year-old hairdresser who lived on a farm near Cremona, Alta., and worked as a hair stylist in nearby Sundre. On May 6, her body was found along a remote highway near Radium, B.C.
Ware's family and friends gathered for the unveiling of the hand-carved bench in Sundre's Greenwood Campground.
Brenda's mother, Karla Ware, said having the community support has helped the family cope with her daughter's death.
"If we didn't have the support we'd be in trouble," said Brenda's father, Don Ware. "I hope that people can find closure and peace and just remember our daughter."
Philip Toner, 41, faces a second-degree murder charge in relation to her death. Toner was Ware's boyfriend, and parole documents from a previous sentence show concern about the risk Toner posed to women given his long criminal history of violence against girlfriends.
Steve Holmes, a friend of Ware's, says he hopes her death makes people aware of domestic violence.
"She was amazingly strong … there's always going to be people like that out there. But you just need to be more aware. You know, keep your friends close. Pay attention to your family. Love one another," Holmes said.
"I'd rather not ever have had to dedicate this to her, but we did it because she deserves it. She deserves so much more."
Holmes said there will also be two scholarships set up in Ware's name for aspiring hairdressers, and hairstyling school MC College will match funds for two students.
With files from Terri Trembath
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?