Police make arrest in string of nighttime break-and-enters

Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a series of nearly 20 nighttime break-and-enters in the last month.

Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, has been arrested and is in custody, police said in an emailed release Saturday afternoon.

Police said more information about the investigation and pending charges would be made available on Monday.

Residents were home during many of the incidents, which police say have happened primarily in communities located in the city's north and northeast.

Sidhu was wanted on six warrants in connection with the offences.

The latest incident is believed to have happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the northeast neighbourhood of Redstone.

The suspect brandished a knife when confronted by the homeowner, and fled in the victim's vehicle.

Police are advising homeowners to ensure doors and windows are locked, call 9-1-1 if they suspect there is an intruder in their home, and avoid confrontations with intruders.

Anyone with information about Sidhu is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.