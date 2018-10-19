String of break-ins has Calgary police looking for public's help

Calgary police need help identifying two men in a string of break-and-enters over recent weeks.

"In each instance, an unknown man in a high-visibility vest approaches the front door of the residence and knocks on the door," police said in a Friday release.

"When there is no answer, a second unknown man approaches the front door and assists the first suspect in forcing entry into the residence, by providing break-in tools and serving as a lookout."

Police hope someone recognizes these two men, who are suspects in a series of break-and-enters in Calgary and Edmonton. (Calgary Police Service)

It's believed the suspects are responsible for break-ins over a three week period in Panorama Hills in the city's northwest and in the southwest communities of Canyon Meadows and Evergreen Estates.

They may have been in Lake Bonavista as well as some communities in Edmonton, police said.

The first man is described as five-foot-10-inches tall seen wearing beige pants, a reflective vest, grey hat, gloves and sunglasses.

The first suspect is described as five-foot-10-inches in height and has been seen wearing beige pants, a reflective vest, grey hat, gloves and sunglasses. (Calgary Police Service)

The second suspect is described as having a heavier build and being five-foot-11-inches tall wearing jeans and a black hat and hoodie.

Police say homeowners can reduce the risk of being hit by keeping doors locked at all times, installing alarms and security cameras and reporting suspicious activity to police.

If you recognize the suspects, police want to talk to you at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.