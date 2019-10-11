Break-and-enters jump 51 per cent in Calgary, police say
Numbers so far for 2019 show a spike when compared with the five-year average
There has been a 51 per cent increase in break and enters in Calgary in the first seven months of the year, according to police.
That spike is compared with the five-year average.
Police say there has also been an increase in the number of break-ins where residents are asleep inside their unlocked homes.
"Right now, police are seeing the vast majority of break-ins being committed due to unlocked doors and vehicles as well as windows and garages that are being left open," said Sgt. Doug Crippen of the break and enter team in a news release Friday.
"It's not isolated to one neighbourhood, it's happening throughout our city."
Police are encouraging Calgarians to ensure their homes and cars are locked, windows are closed and an exterior light is turned on.
According to the police:
- Only 34 per cent of break-ins require forced entry, the rest are due to open windows and unlocked doors.
- 2,587 break-and-enters were reported between April and June, both residential and commercial.
- From April to June, there was a 32 per cent increase in residential break-ins compared with January to March.
- Every 2½ hours there is a residential break-in in Calgary.
