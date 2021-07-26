Murder or manslaughter: Judge to deliver decision for 2nd brother who killed Siksika man on rural road

The second of two brothers responsible for the death of a young man from the Siksika First Nation in southern Alberta will hear the judge's decision Monday afternoon following a murder trial in June.

Brandon Giffen is charged with first-degree murder in the March 2019 death of Kristian Ayoungman, a 24-year-old hockey player and champion powwow dancer from Siksika.

Last August, Brandon's brother Kody Giffen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison.

On the first day of Brandon's trial in Calgary, defence lawyer Derek Jugnauth offered for his client to plead guilty to manslaughter, a proposal rejected by prosecutors Ron Simenik and Lynda Levesque.

Jugnauth argued Brandon Giffen did not intend to kill anyone and that the single shot from his hunting rifle at the fleeing truck was "unlucky" when it fatally struck Ayoungman.

The bullet tore through the tailgate, a canvas hockey bag in the truck bed, the cabin and the seat occupied by Ayoungman, fatally wounding the victim.

The killing was motivated by a fight earlier in the evening after two groups of friends argued over a couple of dollars.

On March 16, 2019, Ayoungman and his friends were at the King Eddy Pub in Strathmore following a hockey game. Kody Giffen and his friends were also there that night.

At one point, Ayoungman sold cigarettes to Kody Giffen outside the bar. When Kody realized a couple of cigarettes were missing from the pack, he became enraged and the two groups got into a fight.

Eventually, Kody went to a nearby apartment building to fetch his older brother, Brandon, for backup.

Coincidentally, Ayoungman was dropping a friend off at the same building, and the two groups encountered each other a second time. Another altercation took place.

Kristian Ayoungman was a hockey star in the town of Strathmore, Alta., and he'd been in town for a game on the night he was killed. (Submitted by the Ayoungman family)

Brandon went back to his apartment and returned with a hunting rifle.

Fearing for their lives, Ayoungman and his friends fled in a pickup truck, heading home toward Siksika Nation. A friend was driving.

The Giffen brothers followed. Kody was driving and Brandon was in the front passenger seat.

As the two groups drove south on Highway 817, the Giffen brothers pulled over.

Brandon got out and fired at the truck, killing Ayoungman, who was in the back seat.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

A manslaughter conviction has no minimum starting point but can also result in a life sentence.