A former Calgary mortgage broker convicted after helping swindle real-estate investors out of millions of dollars has had his appeal dismissed.

On Thursday, the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered Brandon Antonini, 47, to turn himself in within 24 hours.

Antonini was sentenced to 4½ years in prison after being convicted on 23 counts of fraud and theft in a multimillion-dollar bogus bridge financing scheme. Ten counts of theft were conditionally stayed prior to sentencing in Calgary provincial court on Feb. 22.

Provincial court Judge Gordon Wong was harsh in his assessment of Antonini following his trial in 2017 — accusing him of lying to the court on several occasions, calling Antonini's testimony "totally unbelievable."

Antonini's lawyer had cited several grounds for an appeal, including:

The trial judge erred in failing to attribute sufficient weight or any weight to uncontroverted evidence by way of an agreed statement of facts that pointed to the innocence of Antonini.

The verdict is unreasonable and cannot be supported by the evidence.

The trial judge erred in his assessment of the evidence and the inferences drawn.

The trial judge erred in the application of the law regarding circumstantial evidence.

The sentence imposed is demonstrably unfit.

Antonini had requested a directed verdict of not guilty or a new trial.

The three judges on the Appeal Court panel, in their decision, unanimously decided all of those grounds for appeal lacked merit.

Antonini's former business partner, disbarred Calgary lawyer Floyd Campbell, pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was given a two-year conditional sentence to be served at his home near Winnipeg.

Campbell admitted to the Law Society of Alberta to misappropriating $3.5 million in clients' funds in 2012.

Antonini voluntarily withdrew his license as a mortgage broker in Alberta.

