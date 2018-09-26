Skip to Main Content
1 dead after collision west of Calgary

EMS responded to the crash, located along Highway 22 between Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, around 9:30 p.m.

Another person was taken to hospital and is in stable condition

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
One person was killed and another taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 22 west of Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover west of Calgary.

EMS responded to the crash, located along Highway 22 between Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to RCMP, a dark blue GMC Seirra heading north on the highway left the road and rolled into a ditch.

A 63-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Redwood Meadows Fire Department warned people to be cautious when driving through the area.

Clarifications

  • An earlier version of this story indicated the collision was a multi-vehicle accident, which was based on information given to CBC News by first reponders at the time. The story has been updated to reflect new information released by RCMP.
    Sep 27, 2018 6:24 AM MT
