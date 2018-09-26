1 dead after collision west of Calgary

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover west of Calgary.

EMS responded to the crash, located along Highway 22 between Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to RCMP, a dark blue GMC Seirra heading north on the highway left the road and rolled into a ditch.

A 63-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Redwood Meadows Fire Department warned people to be cautious when driving through the area.