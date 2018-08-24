Boy's fractured skull after police interaction spurs investigation by watchdog

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a 12-year-old boy with mental health issues was left with a fractured skull after Calgary police prepared to transport him to hospital, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a release Friday.

Calgary police responded to a 911 call Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. for reports of a boy described as uncontrollable and causing damage in a Cougar Ridge residence, ASIRT said.

"Police were advised that the youth had been in the care of other family members for several days, and exhibited behavioural concerns upon returning to his parents. Police determined that the youth may have been off his prescribed medication for several days, and was confined to his locked bedroom at the time of the call."

The boy allegedly struggled with police but wasn't handcuffed or in a police vehicle. EMS took him to hospital, ASIST said, where his parents learned he had sustained a skull fracture.