Closed for months, popular section of Bow River pathway reopens

A pathway closure that raised the ire of users this summer has finally been lifted.

The popular section of trail along the north side of the Bow River in Parkdale reopened on Nov. 30, according to the city. It was closed near the end of July for work on the storm water system.

"We did get significant feedback from the community," said Kevin Colbran, the manager of infrastructure delivery for the city.

"We tried to address those complaints as they came in, which we did, although while the work was underway we really couldn't go back to the start and start over again."

The detours in place over the summer had been causing some headaches for commuters. (CBC)

Colbran said the city will work over the winter to address issues related to communication of upcoming and existing closures, detour signage and promptly updating the city's online pathway map.

He said the work, which involved fixing several water outfalls that were damaged in the 2013 flood, was complex.

The pathway was covered in rough ice as of Tuesday. There was also still one small section left unpaved — something Colbran said would be fixed when the weather and work schedules allow.

He said the south side pathway will reopen on Friday.