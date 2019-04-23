'The Boss' grizzly is ready for his closeup, as Alberta wildlife shakes off winter doldrums
Wildlife photographer Rick Price catches a few wildlife scoops, including candid photos of the grizzly bear known as 'The Boss.'
A camera-ready grizzly and other assorted wildlife hit the rails as spring breaks out in southern Alberta
There's a grizzly known as "The Boss."
There's a fox with half a tail.
There are bald eagles and baby owlets, elk and horses, all emerging from their winter doldrums as spring breaks out across the foothills.
Southern Alberta wildlife photographer Rick Price spent some time shooting photos on April 4 in Jasper and the 20th near Banff — he doesn't disclose his exact whereabouts, to spare the wildlife from Instagram-happy iPhone shooters —which he shared with CBC readers.
Here's a small sample.
According to a feature by Lana Michelin in the Red Deer Advocate, Price — who ran a photo studio in Red Deer for 35 years — keeps his distance from bears like The Boss, shooting them from at least 100 feet away, using a 200-500 mm telephoto lens.
