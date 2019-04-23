'The Boss' grizzly is ready for his closeup, as Alberta wildlife shakes off winter doldrums

There's a grizzly known as "The Boss."

There's a fox with half a tail.

There are bald eagles and baby owlets, elk and horses, all emerging from their winter doldrums as spring breaks out across the foothills.

Southern Alberta wildlife photographer Rick Price spent some time shooting photos on April 4 in Jasper and the 20th near Banff — he doesn't disclose his exact whereabouts, to spare the wildlife from Instagram-happy iPhone shooters —which he shared with CBC readers.

Here's a small sample.

A bighorn sheep shot near Banff in April 2019. (Rick Price Photography)

According to a feature by Lana Michelin in the Red Deer Advocate, Price — who ran a photo studio in Red Deer for 35 years — keeps his distance from bears like The Boss, shooting them from at least 100 feet away, using a 200-500 mm telephoto lens.

A grizzly known as The Boss spotted near Old Banff Road, April 20, 2019 (Rick Price)

Fox with half a tail (above), contrasted with a fox with a whole tail below. (Rick Price Photography)

West of Sundre in April 2019. (Rick Price Photography)

An owl photographed April 20, 2019. (Rick Price)

The Boss grizzly was photographed near Banff on April 20, 2019. (Rick Price )

An eagle skips the dishes with his fishes on April 20, 2019. (Rick Price Photography)

A horse near Banff, on April 4, 2019. (Rick Price Photography)

Deer near Banff on April 20, 2019. (Rick Price)