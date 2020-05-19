Skip to Main Content
Bomb scare unsubstantiated, police say after threat leads to mall evacuation
Calgary

Marlborough Mall was evacuated Monday evening after someone called in a bomb threat.

The threat came in Monday evening

CBC News ·
After a bomb threat was called into Marlborough Mall's Walmart, the complex was evacuated as police worked to clear the threat. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Calgary police say there is no threat to the public after a bomb threat resulted in the evacuation of Marlborough Mall Monday evening.

The threat was directed at Walmart.

The call came in around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they evacuated the entire mall.

After sweeping the northeast big box store, police say the threat was unsubstantiated. 

