Bomb scare unsubstantiated, police say after threat leads to mall evacuation
Marlborough Mall was evacuated Monday evening after someone called in a bomb threat.
Calgary police say there is no threat to the public after a bomb threat resulted in the evacuation of Marlborough Mall Monday evening.
The threat was directed at Walmart.
The call came in around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they evacuated the entire mall.
After sweeping the northeast big box store, police say the threat was unsubstantiated.