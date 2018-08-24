Pastor raising funds to give Nigerian man who died at Calgary airport a proper burial

The pastor of a Nigerian man who died while being deported at the Calgary International Airport is hoping to raise funds to help his family give him a proper burial.

Bolante Idowu Alo had fought to remain in Canada through multiple claims for refugee status and humanitarian and compassionate grounds for 13 years, saying his life would be in danger if he returned to his home country.

He died following a confrontation with border officers on a KLM flight destined for Amsterdam, shortly before the plane was set to take off. The plane was forced to return to the gate, where the Calgary police airport unit was called to the scene.

Officers found the 49-year-old in medical distress. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy on his body was inconclusive, and police have said it will be several months before a toxicology report is complete.

In the meantime, his body has been released to a Calgary funeral home — and his former pastor said he was surprised to hear Canada has offered no support to Alo's widow to bring his body home.

"Here's a widow in Nigeria who has no resources whatsoever to be able to bring her husband home and the government seems to be doing nothing about it," said Pastor Bob Webster of Evangel Christian Assembly Church, who started an online fundraiser to support his former congregant's widow and two sons.

On Aug. 12, members of Bolante Alo's former church mourned his death during Sunday prayer:

"It's enough to be grieving the loss of your husband without having the additional burden of a financial nature like having to bring your husband home. It's the only compassionate thing to do, to try and support her."

Webster met with members of Calgary's Nigerian community and a representative of the Nigerian High Commission on Thursday.

"The people of the Nigerian community, they're feeling it deeply," Webster said.

Bolante Idowu Alo worked as a taxi driver in Calgary. He had been applying for refugee status for 13 years before his death, as CBSA officers were trying to deport him. (Facebook)

He said friends and family of Alo's are still waiting to find out what happened the day he died.

The Calgary Police service continues to investigate Alo's death.

With files from Carolyn Dunn