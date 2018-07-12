Skip to Main Content
Random, violent assaults land Calgary man 15 years in prison

A Calgary man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, less one year served, for two violent, seemingly random assaults against women.

Bogdan Radulescu was sentenced on three charges involving two victims

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
Bogdan Radulescu, 32, of Calgary was sentenced to prison on July 6, 2018. (LinkedIn)

Bogdan Radulescu was sentenced last week for aggravated sexual assault, choking with intent and assault causing bodily harm. 

The charges stem from two incidents in October 2017.

On Oct. 28, at 8:40 a.m., Radulescu entered a business in a strip mall in the 10,000 block of Macleod Trail S.E.

He punched a woman, causing her to collapse to the ground. 

Radulescu then walked across the parking lot, entered another business and — having waited until he was alone with the woman working there — violently attacked her, physically and sexually, according to police.

The victims' identities are protected by a publication ban.

The sentence includes a lifetime prohibition on owning or operating firearms.

He will not be eligible to apply for parole until half of his sentence has been served. 

