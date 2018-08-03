Skip to Main Content
Body found on downtown Calgary roof

Emergency crews were notified just after 8 a.m. on Friday of the body in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue S.W.

Call came in around 8 a.m. on Friday

CBC News ·
Emergency crews on the scene where a body was found on Friday morning. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

A body has been found on a rooftop in downtown Calgary, according to EMS.

Police aren't treating the incident as suspicious. 

