Body found on downtown Calgary roof
Emergency crews were notified just after 8 a.m. on Friday of the body in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue S.W.
Call came in around 8 a.m. on Friday
A body has been found on a rooftop in downtown Calgary, according to EMS.
Emergency crews were notified just after 8 a.m. on Friday of the body in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue S.W.
Police aren't treating the incident as suspicious.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Mother and daughters who survived fatal family crash in Texas back in Calgary to start long, painful recovery
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | German tourist shot in head while driving family west of Calgary
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates, and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance