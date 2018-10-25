Ears make the bear, says creator of Canmore sculpture 'Blossom'

A Canmore artist's love of bears started while she was working toward her master's degree in wildlife biology while stationed in Lake Louise.

"I love bears, so they are one of my favourite things to make," Cedar Mueller told CBC News.

And by make, Mueller is talking about creating a life-sized sculpture out of pieces of scrap metal.

Canmore artist Cedar Mueller with her scrap metal sculpted creation, Blossom the bear. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Her daughter named Mueller's most recent creation Blossom.

"I started making flowers and she just seemed to need some coloured flowers and then more and more flowers and pretty soon she was just covered in flowers," Mueller said with a laugh.

"The metal keeps it tough and rough and rustic and the flowers make it pretty and happy so it kind of works."

Mueller says she made the move from biologist to painter, in part, to be able to spend more time with her young children. And it was a tropical vacation that got sculptures on her radar.

Cedar Mueller developed a love of bears while working towards her master's degree in wildlife biology. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"We saw some metal sculptures when we were travelling in the Dominican Republic. They were gorgeous, they were big, huge horse sculptures. I wanted to bring one home and my husband said, 'That's insane, why don't you make one?' and it went from there," she said.

Her parents' neighbour in the Chilcotin area of B.C. just happened to be a welder who offered Mueller tips. That's where she gets a lot of her scrap metal too, while on annual summer vacations.

Mueller tries to make her sculptures as realistic as possible. With Blossom, she used old bear studies and photos to get the size and shape.

Blossom the bear is now looking for a permanent home. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"I will start with the back line as the first step, then the shoulders, the rump and the belly. The leg lines are challenging. Just getting all those two-dimensional lines right is the most challenging and then filling it in is easy. That's the fun part," Mueller explained.

"I create the frame then I put their skin on. The face is always challenging, I usually do that last. They don't really have a personality until I put their ears on. As soon as she had her ears on, she was Blossom. When I get to that point, it's really fun."

And the next step is to find a permanent home to Blossom.

"I'd love her to go somewhere public."

