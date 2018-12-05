Blood donors urgently needed in Alberta leading up to the winter holidays

Canadian Blood Services urgently needs donors in the run-up to the winter holidays.

The blood-collection agency says between now and January, it needs to fill about 9,000 appointments across Alberta including about 4,000 in Calgary alone.

"Donations tend to decrease during the holidays, as you know, our regular blood donors often have seasonal commitments, travel plans, or a change in their routines," said Lisa Castro with Canadian Blood Services.

"Every minute of every day, a patient in Canada needs blood, and we need more regular donors to maintain a strong national inventory of blood and blood products to meet patient demands. So new donors are really critical to meeting Canada's future blood needs.

Castro said about 50 per cent of Canadians will either need blood or know someone who will need blood at some point in their lives.

The largest need is for universal donors — those with Type O negative blood.

Right now, the agency has less than two days worth of O negative blood and four days of A negative.

People of all types are invited to donate, Castro said, but one of the most in-demand groups are men between the ages of 17 and 30.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit the blood.ca website, download the GiveBlood app, or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).