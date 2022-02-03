RCMP tweeted Thursday morning that traffic is moving — albeit slowly — after a second blockade on a highway leading to the main United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., had briefly choked it off.

Protesters agreed Wednesday to open a lane on each side of the highway at the crossing, where there has been a blockade since Saturday. But for a time, there was no stream of vehicles crossing the border.

A second blockade about 18 kilometres north of Coutts briefly disrupted traffic and, although numbers have decreased since Wednesday night, there was still a large presence Thursday morning with semi-trailers, heavy equipment and trucks blocking access.

Vehicles flying Canadian flags and signs saying "We Want Freedom" moved up and down the highway north of the blockade with horns blaring.

Alberta RCMP indicate that US bound vehicles, US citizens and residents of Coutts who were stopped at the blockade on Hwy 4 at Hwy 501 are currently being permitted through the blockade. It is a slow process at this time. Motorists are still being asked to avoid the area. —@RCMPAlberta

But around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, RCMP tweeted that vehicles were gradually being permitted through the blockade.

"It is a slow process at this time," the tweet read. "Motorists are still being asked to avoid the area."

Trucks now crossing into Montana at Coutts

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters also said trucks are now crossing the border into Montana.

An agreement for a partial pull back Wednesday did open a lane on each side of Highway 4 allowing for traffic to resume.

Demonstrators began parking their trucks and other vehicles near the Coutts crossing Saturday in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

The impasse has stranded travellers and cross-border truckers, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.