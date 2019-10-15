Black bear sightings shut down part of southwest Calgary park
Wildlife officers search while asking residents to deal with garbage, compost more effectively
A section of a southwest Calgary park has been shut down while officers search for a black bear after multiple reports, says Alberta Fish and Wildlife.
The west side of Griffith Woods Park — just south of Discovery Ridge on the west edge of the city — will stay closed until further notice, likely after the bear is caught.
"Bears that are exhibiting signs of being food conditioned and habituated can present a serious risk to the public. Anyone found accessing the closed area may be charged," the agency said.
Reports said the bear was getting into residential garbage in the past few days.
Fish and Wildlife says the large omnivores travel through areas like this as they get ready to hibernate.
Please be advised that the west portion of Griffith Woods Park (south of Discover Ridge Blvd.) in southwest Calgary is closed due to bear activity. More info at: <a href="https://t.co/GyJjvxEYlp">https://t.co/GyJjvxEYlp</a> <a href="https://t.co/z17aDc4tNJ">pic.twitter.com/z17aDc4tNJ</a>—@FWEnforcement
The agency is urging people to use bear-resistant containers for garbage, keep compost indoors, and take down bird feeders and clean up any spilled food.
Keeping barbecue units clean and stored and picking remaining fruit on trees will also help.
More information can be found at Alberta Bear Smart Program, and dangerous animals can be reported to 1-800-642-3800.
With files from Joel Dryden
