Birdseed costs are sky high, say retailers

There's an old expression that when something is worth very little money, a person might call the price "merely birdseed." Not any longer.

At the Wild Bird Store in southeast Calgary, a 20-pound bag of medium sunflower chips birdseed will cost you about $50.

That cost has gone up 20 per cent since 2019, accord to store co-owner Kris Brown-Schoepp.

She's never seen price increases like that in her 25 years in the business.

"Typically, we would see an increase every year of maybe 50 cents," she said.

"We've never seen a price remotely this high for a 20-pound bag of medium chip."

And it's not just sunflower seeds that are more expensive. Brown-Schoepp says there's been an increase "straight across the board" on their birdseed mixes at her store.

Across the country, retailers and producers are reporting higher prices on birdseed.

Factors including the war in Ukraine, increased shipping and packaging costs and a previous dry growing season for key birdseed ingredients are all making it more expensive to feed the birds.

Chin Ridge Seeds in Taber, Alta., grow and distribute birdseed products across Canada. (Submitted by Kelly Barany)

At Wild Birds Unlimited in Ottawa, store co-owner Kindell Tolmie is hesitant to check her email everyday, lest she learn about yet another price increase on products.

Tolmie opened her two stores in 2020, when other businesses like restaurants were struggling. They were met with "enormous success" thanks to the huge interest in birding during the pandemic.

Now, she says, they have seen costs double on some of their bird food products.

"It's been very volatile in terms of our price increases."

Both store owners, in Calgary and Ottawa, say the price jumps led to customers being more choosy in what they buy, and how much, in what is typically their busiest season for sales.

Producer says pricing a 'challenge'

Further up the supply chain at Chin Ridge Seeds Ltd. in Taber, Alta., birdseed producers call it a challenge to keep prices affordable.

"It's challenging, and we're trying to keep things economical for the end consumer and for our customers," said Kelly Barany, co-owner of the 10,000-acre farm producing planting seeds and birdseed ingredients.

"But you know you do … eventually have to pass on price increases at times."

Barany points to a few reasons birdseed prices were up over the past year: the war in Ukraine (Ukraine being a major exporter of sunflower products), increased freight costs (impacted by the carbon tax and a rise in fuel prices) and labour costs.

Packaging cost increases are also affecting prices, she says.

Setting up a bird feeder and watching the show became a booming hobby during the pandemic when people spent more time in their homes. (Ferne Williams)

Prices could level off

Another factor at play in the cost of birdseed on the shelf is the impacts of the 2021 drought across Western Canada, says Chuck Penner, who watches agricultural commodity prices for LeftField Commodity Research.

"All kinds of grain prices went up. And that included some birdseed products. So it peaked then and supplies were relatively tight until the next crop was grown in 2022," he said.

Prices of canary seeds and black oil sunflower seeds — common ingredients in birdseed mixes — peaked in the spring of 2022. But, Penner says, after a more regular growing season in 2022, prices of both commodities have levelled off. Sunflower seed prices have come down about 40 per cent off their peak last May.

"The price the farmers are getting has already dropped considerably from where it was a year ago, and so the current prices are probably more related to other things," he said.

He believes labour and the cost of transporting birdseed are likely contributing to higher prices now.

On her family farm in Taber, Barany says despite previous hikes on their products, they haven't passed along a price increase on their products in over a year. She's hopeful prices will stabilize soon.

But even with increased prices on birdseed, Barany has observed people are still devoted to the hobby.

"We're seeing a little bit of a pullback now with people, more people going back to work, but sales are still very good," she said.

"You know, I think people are still going to continue to feed the birds."