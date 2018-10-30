Former Calgary Public Library CEO Bill Ptacek dies

Former Calgary Public Library CEO Bill Ptacek has died.

He was 69.

"Bill was a visionary who came to Calgary to bring the new Central Library to life but left his mark in ways we are still counting. He played a pivotal role in re-imagining how Calgarians connect and use libraries and he will be deeply missed," the library said in an emailed release.

"We will remember Bill for the incredible energy and vigor he brought into libraries by creating spaces that are lively, spark discussion and are welcoming community hubs. But mostly, we will miss his infectious personality and his ability to inspire greatness in all of us."

Free library cards, early literacy

Ptacek led multiple initiatives at the library, from implementing free library cards to a full rebranding and a refresh of each branch's design and collections.

He oversaw the opening of three new branches — including the new Central Library — and was passionate about early literacy, building 12 early learning centres across the city.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was "absolutely crushed" to hear of Ptacek's death.

"This past June, I was thrilled to be able to honour him with the Calgary Citizen of the Year Award. When he came here from the Seattle-Tacoma area, I was a bit skeptical, and I realized that he was probably the best hire the city's ever made," Nenshi said.

"Not only for what he's done with the library building — that magnificent new facility — but also for his verve and his passion about what is possible here.

"He was a tireless booster for the city, for children, for literacy, and for building community. And, man oh man, even though we knew he was ill … it was a punch to the gut."

Condolences poured in for Ptacek's loved ones on social media.

Bill Ptacek was a really good person and will always be remembered for his exceptional community service. The library world mourns the loss of a significant figure of the library fraternity. I was honoured to serve under his leadership. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> <a href="https://t.co/L6bOxZ8k0b">https://t.co/L6bOxZ8k0b</a> —@Umashanie

Condolences to his friends and family and all who worked with Bill Ptacek. He was a visionary, passionate and positive city-builder and he has left an indelible imprint on Calgary's culture. —@Glenbow

Ptacek became CEO of the Calgary Public Library in 2014.

Previously, he was the director of the King County Library System in western Washington state for more than 25 years, leading the county to win a "Library of the Year" award from the Library Journal in 2011.

He also worked for the Kentucky's Louisville Free Public Library, Idaho Falls Public Library and Chicago Public Library.

He's survived by his wife, Margaret, and three daughters.