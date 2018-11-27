Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks in Calgary

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is following in the prime minister's footsteps, appearing before a Calgary business crowd on Tuesday — less than a week after his boss toured the city.

It's also been less than a week since he introduced the government's latest fiscal update, which some in Alberta criticized for not doing enough to help the beleaguered energy industry.

CBC News will livestream the finance minister's appearance here at 12:15 p.m. MT

Alberta is in 'crisis' over low energy prices, Trudeau acknowledges, as thousands protest in Calgary

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci, for one, said the lack of a specific line item for the province's oil and gas sector showed Ottawa "is living on a different economic planet."

The update did include tax breaks that allow businesses, including those in the energy sector, to write off equipment costs.

Protests for Trudeau

Trudeau was met by protesters when he spoke to a business crowd last week, with an estimated 2,000 people crowding onto Centre Street in Calgary's core to call for more pipelines.

Many blame a lack of pipeline capacity for low oil prices in Alberta.

Trudeau made no new announcements related to the energy sector when he was in Calgary. The head of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting Morneau, said last week she doesn't anticipate anything new from the finance minister, either.