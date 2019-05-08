K-Country model 'valid' for Bighorn protection, says former premier's son

The status of Bighorn Country is uncertain after the province's new environment minister said he would scrap the previous government's proposal for a protected area — but the son of a former premier says he sees it as more of a pause.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon announced Tuesday that the UCP would be rolling back the NDP decision to establish protected parks covering 4,000 square kilometres along the eastern edges of Banff and Jasper national parks.

Joe Lougheed is a corporate lawyer in Calgary who sits on the advisory committee with the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative.

He was on the Calgary Eyeopener on Wednesday to talk about Bighorn's future, and if the UCP could look to the Kananaskis model created by his father, former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: In your view, do you think some version of environmental protection for Bighorn is still on the table — the question is just how to rethink it?

A: Fundamentally, there are many aspects of the former government's plan, which were good. There's been much study done of that area. People talk about the environment and the economy — the third leg of that stool is the community.

That is where the former government rushing the consultation had their problems.

Q: The idea for the protection of this area has a very, very long history. Why has it taken so long, and does it really make sense to rethink it again?

A: A lot of the headwaters are already protected in public land use zones, and I think people forget that some of that area is already protected.

Where it fell down was robust consultation with the affected communities, the affected municipalities and the affected Indigenous communities. If you don't get that third leg of the stool done carefully enough, you get what happened. I believe in going back and hitting pause and getting the local communities onside.

The UCP will be rolling back the NDP decision to establish protected parks. (Government of Alberta )

Q: It's not as if a model doesn't exist. You know better than most. I remember 1977 when K-Country was announced under your dad's regime. Can't we just do the same thing in Bighorn?

A: It is very different than Bighorn. It's not next to the Trans-Canada Highway. There's not the same volume of people. It's not quite as close to a large city.

That said, Bighorn and that west country area could be developed in a similar way with economic development opportunities, recreational opportunities, conservation opportunities, and environmental protected areas.

I think the model is still valid and I hope it proceeds in some form.

Q: There was a sense from the last government that there was an urgent need to protect these areas.

A: Certainly there are portions of that part of Alberta that are environmentally sensitive for wildlife and conservation and that is important that we ensure that those areas get protected.

People forget that Kananaskis was done in phases. A lot of wildland provincial parks around the core recreational area in Kananaskis was brought in by premier [Ralph] Klein long after my father's government.

So a phased-in Bighorn process might be a better way to proceed.