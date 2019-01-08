Bighorn Country community leaders call for town hall sessions to be rescheduled

The Alberta environment minister's decision to cancel the final town hall meetings about the Bighorn Country parks plan has sparked disappointment and anger in the communities that border the massive wilderness region.

Earlier this week, the Alberta government cancelled the remaining public meetings about the Bighorn Country parks project, following what it called "public safety concerns" involving allegations of bullying and harassment directed at proponents of the project.

Sundre Mayor Terry Leslie, whose constituents live in the area, said he disagrees with what he perceives to be a characterization of his home town as dangerous, and that the response to the allegations was to cancel information sessions that could have answered questions.

"There are times when people want to express themselves, and if they cross the line, you call the police. You don't say these people can't be trusted in a community that I have lived in and raised my family in," Leslie said.

"You do not make accusations that there isn't safety for people to come and have conversations about public policy or public proposals."

The Alberta government proposed the Bighorn parks plan in November and started holding consultations. The plan includes $40 million over five years to create the Bighorn wildland park, three provincial parks and four recreation areas in Bighorn Country, which sits on the slopes of the Rocky Mountains east of the national parks, Banff and Jasper.

Leslie said he and town council members will write a letter to Environment Minister Shannon Phillips to formally request the Sundre meeting be rescheduled.

"We will do everything in our power to make sure that people come in, get the information about this proposal, because there are some legitimately good things about this proposal," Leslie said. "Perhaps some of the government officials can take some of the questions that they have and get back to them."

Phillips replaced the town hall meetings with call-in consultations. She also extended the consultation period by two weeks to Feb. 15. People can submit opinions and review the proposal's documentation online.

Opposing views

The huge area, stretch from the national parks to Highway 22, would become a mix of parks, recreation areas and public land, something environmentalists applaud for the extra protection of wildlife, plants and water quality.

But some people in the area worry land restrictions will affect their livelihoods and ability to drive motorized vehicles on the land.

This map from Alberta Environment and Parks shows the proposed changes to Bighorn Country. (Alberta Environment and Parks)

Off-highway vehicles would be allowed but only on designated trails. Oil and gas development could continue and forestry would be allowed on the public land but not in the parks.

Bart Guyon, reeve of Brazeau County, says had consultation been sufficient, the province would have realized his county was a bad place for protected park land. The county is home to oil and gas pipelines as well as other industrial sites.

"Quite frankly, it felt like a high-pressured, vacuum-cleaner salesman has come to our door and bullied their way in and tried to sell us something that we didn't want and we didn't need. So the community is very upset," Guyon told CBC's Alberta@Noon.

Avoiding 'very serious incident'

Tensions have been rising since November's announcement, but the environment minister says she's received word that those disagreements have gone beyond acceptable.

"So you know, there's nothing arbitrary about this. It's nothing arbitrary when I had five different folks have written letters into us expressing very serious concerns about allegations of bullying, harassment, intimidation. And so I cannot sit on my hands in the face of that," Phillips told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"But this isn't about people in individual communities. I have no idea where the perpetrators of these things live.… It only takes one to have a very serious incident on one's hand."

Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says she's received multiple complaints of harassment related to Bighorn consultations. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Phillips said those complaints have been passed on to law enforcement. When asked by CBC News, Alberta RCMP declined to confirm if officers received those complaints or if the they opened an investigation, citing "security reasons" as a reason for confidentiality.

In-person 'open conversation'

Jason Nixon, United Conservative MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, released a statement Tuesday saying he questioned whether these complaints were documented.

In an earlier interview with the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday, he said he had not witnessed such behaviour at meetings, and he said local police told him they hadn't personally heard complaints. He argued public meetings will force people to be more civil and listen to other views.

"By having public meetings, you humanize it. You take away the cowards from both the left and the right who seem to think they can say whatever they want when they're hidden behind a computer screen, and you allow an open conversation," Nixon said.

CBC Calgary has heard from Albertans who say they've been warned against supporting the planned park and that they felt intimidated at public meetings for their views. Those experiences have not been verified.

Seeking 'respectful conversation'

Cal Rakach of the Bighorn Heritage ATV Society says he's unaware of any incidents of harassment or bullying, and argued the in-person meetings promised a valuable opportunity to discuss plans that affect his members.

His group, which volunteers with and raises money for trail maintenance, feels it hasn't been adequately consulted about the proposed changes and the impact on ATV access.

"[Phillips] wants us to have respectful conversation. Well, we haven't been having any conversation, and the only opportunity, she just shut down," Rakach said.

According to a recently released poll, 73 per cent of Albertans support the Bighorn parks plan, 16 per cent oppose it and 11 per cent are neutral.

The survey was conducted by Edmonton firm Advanis on behalf of the Alberta branches of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society. From Dec. 10-19, 2018, Advanis randomly selected a sample group of 1,077 people, which the firm says it large enough to adequately represent the population with a margin of error of +/- three per cent, 19 times out of 20.