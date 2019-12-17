Scam targets your kid's pure credit score, according to Better Business Bureau
Offer of free safety kits as long as you pass along sensitive personal information is reported by parents
Scammers are attempting to steal children's identities as part of an odd new scam, according to the Better Business Bureau.
The organization says people are contacting parents with the offer of free child safety kits for all children in the community.
"They might explain that police and safety officials recommend all parents keep a kit that contains up-to-date pictures of their child, the child's height, weight, birthdate, fingerprints, as well as a strand of their hair," reads a news release.
"And while that part of the story is true, the supposedly free child safety kits come with a hidden catch or two."
Identity theft
The catch is that the person conducting the scam tells the parent they have to provide sensitive information about their child, including full name, address, birthday and social insurance number.
"Some parents have even reported that the person who contacted them said that meeting the child in person at their home was a requirement," reads the release.
The bureau says the child's identity would then be stolen.
"Children are more likely to have their identities stolen than adults," according to the bureau.
"Scammers know that people rarely, if ever, check their child's credit report, which means they can get away with using a child's name and information for years before being found out."
The Better Business Bureau cautions parents to never provide personal information about their children to a stranger, to be wary of unsolicited offers and to check their child's credit score once a year.
