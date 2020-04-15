Bethany care home in Calgary declares COVID-19 outbreak as employee, resident test positive

Bethany Calgary seniors' home has declared a COVID-19 outbreak, after an employee and a resident tested positive on Tuesday.

The care facility in northwest Calgary is home to more than 400 long-term care and supportive living residents.

All residents, family members and employees of the affected units have been notified, the company said in a statement posted to its website Tuesday.

"Resident and employee safety is our top priority. We continue to go above and beyond the guidelines for the public at this time and to work closely with our public health bodies, Alberta Health Services and the directives as outlines by the Chief Medical Officer of Alberta," the statement read.

Bethany said the resident and employee who tested positive are self-isolating, and other precautions like enhanced cleaning protocols and social distancing measures have been put in place.

Seniors' homes have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Alberta Health said there were 214 cases, which includes 30 deaths, at continuing care facilities in the province.