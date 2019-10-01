Bestiality and child porn charges laid against Medicine Hat man

A Medicine Hat man has been charged with multiple sexual offences involving animals and at least one child.

The 26-year-old was arrested at his home last Thursday and the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit seized his electronic devices.

They say the devices revealed child pornography and sexual offences against at least one unidentified child. They said there was also evidence of sexual offences with dogs.

Cody Herrell was charged with sexual assault, bestiality and accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

"Our primary concern is identifying the child victim and, in turn, providing the necessary support and resources," said Sgt. Kirt Murray, with the ICE unit.

Police say they believe the child is known to the man.

Medicine Hat police say the accused had been on their investigative radar since February, when the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre shared information on an unknown culprit uploading child pornography.

Herrell was released from custody with court-imposed conditions that include no contact with children or attendance in public areas with access to children.

According to police, Herrell is not employed in a position of trust or authority.

His next court appearance is set for Oct. 17.

The Medicine Hat Police Service has requested that anyone with information tied to this investigation contact them at 403-529-8481.