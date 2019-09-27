Albertans 'taken for granted,' Maxime Bernier says

The campaign trail brought People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier to Calgary, where he's hoping to pick up seats on election day.

Bernier spoke to CBC News on Thursday ahead of a rally at the Metropolitan Conference Centre downtown.

"We have a lot of members that are coming from Alberta, so that's a good sign, and the organization on the ground is very good," Bernier said.

"Our biggest challenge in Alberta and outside Alberta is to be known."

'Real conservative values'

Bernier said that thanks to Justin Trudeau's unpopularity in the province, he isn't worried about splitting the conservative vote in Alberta.

"I think we can do well," Bernier said. "I believe that Justin Trudeau won't be able to elect one of his candidates here in Alberta, so if they vote for us … they will vote only for what they believe, and real conservative values."

Trudeau wasn't the only party leader Bernier criticized.

He also took aim at Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney for endorsing Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer, and Scheer himself for his absence in Alberta during election season.

The latter is a sign, Bernier says, of the province being taken "for granted."

"I am a little bit disappointed of your premier here, because he is supporting Andrew Scheer," Bernier said.

"Andrew Scheer won't use the Constitution to be sure that we are able to build pipelines. Andrew Scheer won't look at the equalization formula, for that formula to be fair and less generous. We are the only party that is answering to the frustration that Albertans have here."

Contrary to Bernier's statements, Scheer has said in the past that he would invoke constitutional powers to declare the construction of pipelines "in the national interest."

Bernier predicts 500 for rally

There are 34 People's Party candidates running in Alberta, and 10 of them are in Calgary.

Bernier would not divulge which ridings he is optimistic about winning, saying the party does not do polling.

But he feels the party has a fighting chance in Calgary and the region.

Bernier predicted a crowd of 500 people would be at Thursday's rally.

"When Andrew Scheer was in Alberta a couple of days ago, he had only 100 [people here]," Bernier told the CBC.

National polls currently have the People's Party of Canada trailing all other parties with 3.1 per cent.