Conservatives pledge to extend EI parental leave following a baby's death

The Conservatives are pledging to extend EI parental leave significantly for parents who are mourning the death of a child, but won't say if that leave would extend to loss of a pregnancy.

Currently, if parents are on maternity or parental leave and their child dies, they are still entitled to up to 15 weeks of maternity benefits — but parents are no longer eligible for parental benefits as of the week following the loss.

"Their grief and sadness should not be confounded by financial worries," Blake Richards, Conservative candidate for Banff-Airdrie, said during the policy announcement which was made on international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day in Calgary.

Richards was accompanied by Calgary Shepard Conservative candidate Tom Kmiec, who lost his newborn daughter last year.

Kmiec said he has since realized how families in the same position as his don't receive adequate support.

"Fathers, in my case, are often forgotten in the Canadian labour code," he said.

Richards said the benefit would be an eight-week extension of parental leave, which lasts up to 40 weeks after the birth of a child.

Parental leave benefits are currently also not available if a pregnancy ends in miscarriage, termination or stillbirth. If the pregnancy is lost after the 20th week, maternity benefits are available.

CBC News has reached out to the Conservative Party to ask if the extended parental leave would apply in the case of pregnancy loss. A spokesperson would only say the extended leave would apply to those who are currently on parental leave.

In 2016, more than 1,700 babies died before their first birthday, according to Statistics Canada. Of those, 75 per cent were less than one-month-old. More than 3,000 babies were stillborn that year.

'Left empty and broken'

Sarah Cormier lost her daughter Quinn in 2014, at four months and 10 days old.

"We were just left empty and broken and isolated," Cormier said.

After her daughter's death Cormier said she had a terrible experience at Service Canada. A staff member told her she was "lucky" her daughter died on a Sunday, because it meant three days of benefits for the week — she would have to pay the rest back.

Cormier said she felt she needed to put her energy somewhere after Quinn's death, so she approached Richards to advocate for extended benefits.

"To have the eight weeks is just some nice financial security so you can sort your affairs and seek whatever you need," she said.