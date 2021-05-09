Belligerent mayoral candidate threatening AHS employees won't have access to voters' names, addresses

The City of Calgary says it won't create a voter list for candidates in a move that appears aimed at protecting the privacy of voters.

The move comes after reports last week that one candidate was attempting to track down addresses of Alberta Health Services employees and threatening to show up at their homes armed.

In some past elections, a voter list was created with information provided to eligible candidates.

However, Calgary Police raised security concerns about voters' information being given to all candidates.

CBC News reported last week that mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston, who has a history of racist, hateful and allegedly violent behaviour and is attempting to publish the private information of AHS employees, was set to soon receive the voter information list in his capacity as an official candidate.

At the time, the city said it was working with its legal team regarding legislation that required a list of voters be provided to mayoral candidates, and Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he'd be speaking with city officials, looking at legislation to figure out what can be done to keep Calgarians safe.

Council discussed the issue behind closed doors last week, and voted for administration to bring an update on what was discussed to the May 18 council meeting.

Candidate facing assault, hate crime charges

Johnston is facing assault and hate crimes charges in B.C. and Ontario, and has made numerous posts online attempting to get the addresses of AHS employees with threats to show up at their homes armed.

Counc. Jyoti Gondek, who is running for mayor in the upcoming election, said the decision not to create a list offers more confidentiality and safety of information for all Calgarians.

Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek says this decision offers more confidentiality and safety to Calgarians. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

"What it means for candidates is that we're in a situation right now. There's no plan to generate a voter's list. So everyone's in the same boat," she said.

"There are people that are saying that incumbents will have an advantage, but those lists are four years old and they only had addresses and names on them. No phone numbers, no other information. So everyone's in the same place as a candidate."

City council's priorities committee heard Tuesday that administration does not want permission to create a voter list for this fall's election.

Voters must provide ID, sign form

City solicitor Jill Floen said past elections had no voter list and it wasn't an issue.

Floen explained what will happen this fall when voters arrive at a poll.

"They will be required to validate their identity through different forms of identification and they will be required to make a statement, indicating that they are who they are holding themselves out to be, that they're entitled to vote and they'll be required to sign a form," she said.

Behaviour 'frightening,' says Gondek

Gondek said the city has never had to make this kind of decision before, but she feels this decision is the right one, given the circumstances.

"The conversations that I've had with residents, and the DMs and the texts that I've gotten from people have largely been 'This individual has already targeted and if this person figures out where I live, I fear for my life,'" she said.

"It's that real, and when I talk to members of the police service or people who work for AHS … everyone's saying the same thing, 'I took a stand against this individual and now I am a target.' That's frightening."