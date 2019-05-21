Craft brewer gets cease-and-desist letter from city over Fort Calgary beer

The City of Calgary has told the brewery that it must stop using the name Fort Calgary. (Facebook)

A local craft brewery has received a cease-and-desist order from the city over its beer named for Fort Calgary.

AJ Di Marino of Elite Brewing says the city has given the company until May 27th to destroy their Fort Calgary labels, or they'll be taken to court.

He says the letters caught him off guard, because he thought they had an agreement with Fort Calgary.

"They asked us to just put a disclaimer on our marketing that the product is not associated with the current Fort Calgary," he said.

"So we did that, we complied, and then the letters came after that. So we were a bit surprised that the letters came despite that we kind of got to a resolution on it prior."

Hopes for a deal

In a statement to CBC News, a spokeswoman says the name Fort Calgary is trademarked to the City of Calgary and that Elite Brewing does not have the city's permission to use it.

Di Marino said he's not sure it would make sense to start fresh with a new name for the beer.

"At this point it's kind of not worth it, but it's not worth going to court for either. It's not worth spending any of our money fighting it and it's not worth spending taxpayer money fighting us as well," he said.

Di Marino says he is still hoping for a resolution to the issue, and that he has reached out to the mayor and the local city councillor.