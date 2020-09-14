Same fake name used in $230K Alberta beef heist and theft of 7 hot tubs

The RCMP are investigating the theft of a full load of beef valued at over $230,000 from an Alberta meat-packing plant that was in a transport truck linked to the recent theft of seven hot tubs.

The truck was subcontracted to transport the meat from the JBS beef plant near Brooks, Alta., just south of Calgary, to the U.S. on Aug. 30, RCMP said in a press release on Monday.

But it never made the delivery.

Mounties say the truck was operating under fraudulent documents and under the fraudulent name of "Transport Pascal Charland" out of Chateauguay, Que.

Less than a week later, on Sept. 4, seven hot tubs were stolen in Thorsby, Alta. — some 330 kilometres to the northwest, near Edmonton — in a truck registered under the same fake name, out of the the same Montreal suburb. It's not clear if it was the same truck.

In that case, a truck pulled onto the property and the hot tubs were loaded without permission.

The truck in the meat heist is described by the RCMP as a burgundy semi-trailer with a large bunk that was pulling a white, refrigerated enclosed trailer.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a heavy build and short brown hair, slightly balding. RCMP said he was wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, yellow florescent vest and a surgical mask.

A similar but somewhat different description was given of the suspect in the hot tub theft.

Brooks RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 403-794-4400.