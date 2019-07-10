Ottawa announces $8.3M for beef industry amid China standoff

The federal agriculture minister was at the Calgary Stampede on Wednesday to announce $8.3 million to help support Canada's beef industry.

The bulk of the funds announced will go toward Canada Beef, a marketing organization, to boost beef sales internationally. It will receive $5.3 million to improve sales and build foreign confidence in Canadian exports.

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association will receive $1.7 million "to offer producers new tools to build public trust in their product around the world," Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said in a release.

Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of agriculture, says the move was not a reaction to an ongoing trade standoff with China.

The Chinese Embassy said last month that it asked Canada to suspend all meat exports after inspectors detected a feed additive residue.

Bibeau says her office is working around the clock to resolve the issue and conversations with Chinese officials are happening daily.

She says Canada has submitted a plan with China that she says she hopes will reassure the country enough to reopen the market soon.

Bibeau wasn't specific about exactly how the money will be spent. According to the news release, the money will help the Canadian beef industry capitalize on the trade agreements Ottawa has in Europe, the Asia-Pacific and North America.