Beef products sold in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Burgers and ground beef produced by The Beef Boutique are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a warning issued Sunday.

The products were sold to hotels, restaurants and other establishments in Alberta, B.C., and Ontario, and may possibly have been distributed in other provinces and territories, the agency said.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the products.

The recalled products are:

Beef Burger 6 oz., packed June 12, 2019, with product number 2530450.

Lean Ground Beef (HF) RWA, packed June 14, 2019, with product number 2614850.

Lean Ground Beef 500 gm., 17 per cent fat, packed June 12, 2019, with product number 2664250.

The recall was triggered by a CFIA inspection, the agency said, adding that it's conducting a food safety investigation which could lead to further product recalls.

The investigation was at Toronto's Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, which had its licence suspended a few weeks ago and a nationwide recall issued.

The agency warned that food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled.

"Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die," the agency's warning read.

CFIA said anyone who has the recalled products should return the items to the location where they were purchased.