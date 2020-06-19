Skip to Main Content
No-stopping zone set up on highway at Alberta-B.C. border to protect bears, including white grizzly
Calgary·New

No-stopping zone set up on highway at Alberta-B.C. border to protect bears, including white grizzly

Parks Canada has established a 10-kilometre, no-stopping zone to protect bears — including a rare white grizzly — that are feeding along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Rare white grizzly and other bears feeding along 10-km stretch of Trans-Canada

The Canadian Press ·
A 10-kilometre, no-stopping zone will be in place on the Trans-Canada Highway to protect bears near the Alberta-B.C. boundary. (Brian Spreadbury/Parks Canada)

Parks Canada has established a 10-kilometre, no-stopping zone to protect several bears — including a rare white grizzly — that are feeding along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The zone, which will be in place until the bears move away from the highway, runs from near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary to Field, B.C.

The white bear was spotted in Alberta's Banff National Park earlier this spring and recently moved west into Yoho National Park in B.C.

There is fencing that prevents wildlife from crossing the highway through Banff, but similar fencing hasn't been installed in Yoho.

Concerns have been raised about the 3½-year-old bear because people have been getting too close to it to try to get photos.

A rare white grizzly is shown in Banff National Park in this undated photo. A wildlife photographer is worried about a rare white grizzly in the mountain parks after watching people get too close to it and seeing it run across the highway. (Jason Bantle/Canadian Press handout)

Officials say the no-stopping zone will allow the bear, its brown-coloured sibling and several other bears in the area to feed undisturbed and prevent traffic congestion.

Similar measures have been put in place to protect wildlife in Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Officials there have issued a notice of restriction that requires visitors to stay in their vehicles when viewing wildlife on roads.

They said it will be in place until at least July 9 to give bears and other wildlife the space they need.

Both measures could lead to charges, which range from a $115 ticket to a mandatory court appearance and a maximum fine of $25,000.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.