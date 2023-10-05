Bear warning and closure issued for popular Kananaskis trails west of Calgary

Alberta Parks has issued two separate notices after bear encounters in a pair of popular recreation areas in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.

A bear warning is in place for the West Bragg Creek Provincial Recreation Area after "a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear that resulted in a bluff charge."

This is in addition to a full closure of a section of nearby Moose Mountain, where a black bear had been seen feeding on a carcass in late September.

The closed area includes several mountain-bike trails, including Toothless, Jean Guy on the Rocks, SLF and Shattered.

West Bragg Creek is a popular destination for mountain bikers, and trails in the area are frequented by hikers and horseback riders, as well.

Despite highlighting these specific areas, Alberta Parks notes bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time.

As one recent example, Cody Bilben spotted a grizzly while getting ready for a hike at Elbow Lake in Kananaskis's Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on Oct. 2.

He captured a video of the bear chasing a group of bighorn sheep along Highway 40, as a cyclist whizzes past.

Grizzly chases herd of bighorn sheep in Kananaskis Duration 0:55 Featured Video Cody Bilben was getting ready to hike at Elbow Lake in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on Oct. 2 when he saw a grizzly barrel down the highway chasing bighorn sheep.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, Alberta Parks offered the following advice:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it's easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

Alberta Parks has more information about about bear safety on its website.