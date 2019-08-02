Bear warning issued for Fish Creek Park in south Calgary
Alberta Parks has issued a bear warning for Fish Creek Provincial Park, for the area south of Canyon Meadows and westward, due to multiple bears feeding in the area.
The warning covers all trails between Votiers Flats and the Shannon Terrace day use areas.
The advisory asks the public to report all bear sightings by calling 403-591-7755.
To avoid an encounter, Alberta Parks advises Fish Creek Park users to make plenty of noise, travel in groups, keep pets on a leash, and watch for signs of bears. Those signs may include animal prints, bear scat, scratches on trees and tufts of hair.
Alberta Parks also advises carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it.
You can learn more about bear safety at WildSmart.
