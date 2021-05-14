Check out these un-bear-ably cute pictures of a mama bear and her cubs
Want to see your photos on CBC TV, CBC.ca or CBC's social platforms? Email them to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca
It's not every day we get to see some close up shots of a mama bear and her cubs playing in the Rocky Mountains.
Photographer Simone Heinrich sent in a variety of photos that really capture just how playful these little guys are.
Heinrich says all photos were all taken in Jasper and Banff National Park from the safety of his car with a telephoto lens.
"They look close and are cropped, but with a good zoom lens you don't have to be too close to capture these beautiful bears," she told CBC News in a email.
- Have a photo to share? Email calgaryphotos@cbc.ca, or tag @CBCCalgary on Instagram, and we might feature your work on CBC Television, CBC.ca online, or CBC's social platforms.
The photographer added that if you go early summer, you can see a lot of bears close to the road and in the valley bottoms searching for food.
For any photographers that want some tips on capturing pictures of bears, Heinrich reminds those interested to pull their car properly off the road to be safe for traffic passing by.
"Stay in your car, and enjoy watching these beautiful creatures doing their thing … little bear cubs are just the cutest and so fun to watch," she said.
Check out all the photos below.
For our next photo scroller, we are asking Calgarians to send us photos of goslings. If you spot any, send them to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?