Bear spotted near Glenmore Landing prompts warning
A bear was spotted in the area behind the Glenmore Landing shopping centre near the reservoir in southwest Calgary late Sunday night, prompting a warning from police.
Animal disappeared into woods after conservation officer arrived
A bear was spotted in the area behind the Glenmore Landing shopping centre near the reservoir in southwest Calgary late Sunday night, prompting a warning from police.
Police tweeted that people should steer clear of the area between Heritage Park and Glenmore Landing.
A conservation officer was called to the scene, but the bear had disappeared into the woods.
Officials removed garbage bins behind the businesses, which police say might have been attracting the bear.
Just over a week ago, a black bear wandering around Arbour Lake in northwest Calgary had police warning residents to stay indoors.
Please avoid activities between Glenmore Landing and Heritage Park as there is a bear in the area.—@CalgaryPolice
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 4,000 speeders were ticketed in Calgary construction zones last year. This year it's 10 times more.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'Nicoles' strike up friendship after man emails 246 women with same name at Calgary university
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance