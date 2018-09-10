Bear spotted near Glenmore Landing prompts warning

A bear was spotted in the area behind the Glenmore Landing shopping centre near the reservoir in southwest Calgary late Sunday night, prompting a warning from police.

Police tweeted that people should steer clear of the area between Heritage Park and Glenmore Landing.

A conservation officer was called to the scene, but the bear had disappeared into the woods.

Officials removed garbage bins behind the businesses, which police say might have been attracting the bear.

Just over a week ago, a black bear wandering around Arbour Lake in northwest Calgary had police warning residents to stay indoors.