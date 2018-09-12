One of 3 bear cubs rescued from Banff washroom eaten by grizzly, officials believe

One of the three young black bears that had been rescued last year from a public washroom in Banff National Park and later released into the wild appears to have been eaten by a grizzly bear.

Conservation officers found the yearling's carcass after her GPS collar "switched to mortality mode" due to being stationary for 24 hours, Parks Canada said in a release Wednesday.

The black bear cubs were found by a motorist at the roadside facility at the Vermilion Lakes turnout just west of the Banff townsite on April 1, 2017.

Sheila Luey, acting superintendent for the Banff field unit, says it is not at all clear how the cubs got locked in the roadside washroom last year. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

After an exhaustive search for their mother yielded no results, they were sent for rehabilitation to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Muskoka, Ont.

After hibernating in Ontario, the three female bears were returned to the mountain park this spring and have been travelling independently since then.

Parks Canada is still monitoring the GPS data of the other two bears.