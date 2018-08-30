Black bear in northwest Calgary neighbourhood prompts police warning

Police warned residents of Arbour Lake to be careful and stay indoors Thursday evening as they worked with Fish and Wildlife officers to deal with a black bear in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood.

A resident first spotted the bear around 8:25 p.m. Thursday near Stoney Trail, police said.

Please be aware there is a bear in the community of Arbour Lake. Please avoid activities in the area while we work with Fish and Wildlife to ensure the safety of the bear and public. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/arbourlake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#arbourlake</a> —@CalgaryPolice

The bear was last seen wandering in a semi-forested area in the community, police said, where officers were trying to contain it to keep it from wandering off into nearby backyards.

It seemed docile, CPS said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police had blocked off a section of Arbour Lake Road N.W. and were using HAWCS helicopter's spotlight to keep an eye on the animal.

Police said they hoped to work with Fish and Wildlife have the bear contained as soon as possible.