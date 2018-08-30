Skip to Main Content
Black bear in northwest Calgary neighbourhood prompts police warning

Police warned residents of Arbour Lake to be careful and stay indoors Thursday evening as they worked with Fish and Wildlife officers to deal with a black bear in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood.

The bear was spotted around 8:25 p.m. Thursday

Sarah Rieger · CBC News
A black bear, similar to the one pictured here, has been spotted in a northwest Calgary community. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A resident first spotted the bear around 8:25 p.m. Thursday near Stoney Trail, police said.

The bear was last seen wandering in a semi-forested area in the community, police said, where officers were trying to contain it to keep it from wandering off into nearby backyards. 

It seemed docile, CPS said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police had blocked off a section of Arbour Lake Road N.W. and were using HAWCS helicopter's spotlight to keep an eye on the animal.

Police said they hoped to work with Fish and Wildlife have the bear contained as soon as possible.

