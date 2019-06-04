Search suspended for Calgary dad who was swept into B.C. river

B.C. RCMP say the search has been suspended for a man who was swept into the Peace River near Hudson's Hope on Wednesday.

Calgary father Aaron Kingma was fishing with friends, when he was unexpectedly swept away by the strong current and trapped in the undertow, according to an online fundraiser set up to support his family.

RCMP did not confirm the missing man's name, but Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the search for a Calgary man who was swept into the river was suspended sometime this weekend, and that it had involved land, water and air units.

The case now becomes an active missing person investigation, she said.