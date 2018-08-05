2 arrested after BB gun shooting spree in northwest Calgary

Calgary police have two people in custody after a vandalism spree with a BB gun Saturday evening damaged at least 15 vehicles.

Police received multiple reports between 6 and 7 p.m. of BBs being fired from a moving vehicle in the vicinity of McKnight Boulevard and Fourth Street N.W., according to Sgt. Trent Petersen.

Several vehicles and homes were damaged.

HAWCS police helicopter was able to locate the vehicle from the air and followed the SUV out of the city. It was stopped by police west of Calgary near Morley and two people were arrested.

The occupants of the vehicle are facing a number of charges including mischief and damage to property.

There is no estimate yet on the total cost of the damage.